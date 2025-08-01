Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius Returns to Homeport

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250806-N-HE057-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 06, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) returns to its homeport at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka after a surge deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, August 06, 2025. While deployed Milius supported The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group during operation Rough Rider (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 20:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 973094
    VIRIN: 250806-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111217908
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    CFAY
    USS Milius (DDG69)
    5th fleet
    7th Fleet

