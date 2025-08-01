250806-N-HE057-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 06, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) returns to its homeport at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka after a surge deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, August 06, 2025. While deployed Milius supported The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group during operation Rough Rider (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)
This work, USS Milius Returns to Homeport, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
