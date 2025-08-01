B-Roll & Interview: R.O.K AF Interpreters tour Osan Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Republic of Korea Air Force Operations Command visited the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron, 36th Fighter Squadron and Radar Approach Control tower at Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 25, 2025. This firsthand experience enabled them to provide a more accurate and effective interpretation to strengthen communication and collaboration between the two air forces. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)