    B-Roll & Interview: R.O.K AF Interpreters tour Osan Air Base

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Video by Pfc. In Woo Cho and Senior Airman Austin Salazar

    AFN Humphreys

    Republic of Korea Air Force Operations Command visited the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron, 36th Fighter Squadron and Radar Approach Control tower at Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 25, 2025. This firsthand experience enabled them to provide a more accurate and effective interpretation to strengthen communication and collaboration between the two air forces. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 00:10
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Osan Air Base
    Interpreter Officer
    Republic of Korea Air Force Operations Command

