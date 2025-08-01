Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breakwater Repairs at Dunkirk Pier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUNKIRK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews conduct breakwater repair operations at the Dunkirk Pier in Dunkirk, New York, August 7, 2025.The repairs are part of ongoing efforts to maintain harbor infrastructure, improve coastal resilience, and ensure safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 16:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973084
    VIRIN: 250807-A-FB511-9349
    Filename: DOD_111217584
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: DUNKIRK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breakwater Repairs at Dunkirk Pier, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dunkirk
    Buffalo District
    Dunkirk Harbor
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Dunkirk Breakwater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download