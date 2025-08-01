New Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 7, 2025. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973081
|VIRIN:
|250807-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111217537
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Motivational Run, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.