Air-Vice Marshall Carl Newman (AUS), deputy Pacific Air Forces; Brig. Gen. William Parker, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, commanding general; Col. Nate Vosters, S8, U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific; and Col. Tony Behrens, executive director for the Guam Defense System Joint Program Office under the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, participated in a panel discussion on challenges and opportunities in the INDOPACOM region at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium, in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 7, 2025. The
SMD Symposium is an educational, professional development and networking event to connect the space and missile defense community co-organized by the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; the National Defense Industrial Organization – Tennessee Valley; and the Army Air Defense Association. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 16:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|973070
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-WX009-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_111217294
|Length:
|01:00:41
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, INDOPACOM Senior Leader Forum: Multiple Participants, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.