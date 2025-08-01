Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDOPACOM Senior Leader Forum: Multiple Participants

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Zack Stine 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Air-Vice Marshall Carl Newman (AUS), deputy Pacific Air Forces; Brig. Gen. William Parker, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, commanding general; Col. Nate Vosters, S8, U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific; and Col. Tony Behrens, executive director for the Guam Defense System Joint Program Office under the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, participated in a panel discussion on challenges and opportunities in the INDOPACOM region at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium, in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 7, 2025. The
    SMD Symposium is an educational, professional development and networking event to connect the space and missile defense community co-organized by the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; the National Defense Industrial Organization – Tennessee Valley; and the Army Air Defense Association. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 16:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 973070
    VIRIN: 250807-A-WX009-1014
    Filename: DOD_111217294
    Length: 01:00:41
    Location: ALABAMA, US

