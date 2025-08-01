MDA’s Focus on the Future: Lt. Gen. Heath Collins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973069" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, director, Missile Defense Agency, wrapped the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium with a discussion on MDA’s Focus on the Future, in Huntsville, Alabama,

Aug. 7, 2025. The SMD Symposium is an educational, professional development and networking event to connect the space and missile defense community co-organized by the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; the National Defense Industrial Organization – Tennessee Valley; and the Army Air Defense Association. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)