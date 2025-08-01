WWI on the Russian Front | Part 1 of 4, Origins of the War: Vials of Wrath

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part 1 of 4: The roots of the First World War grew in Balkan tensions, nationalism, imperial rivalry, regional conflicts, and a tangled system of alliances. These factors directly contributed to the outbreak of WWI and its rapid spread across Europe. This documentary sheds light on many of the causes of one of the most significant conflicts in modern history. The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914 by a Serbian nationalist served as the spark that ignited the European powder keg. Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, triggering alliances – Germany backed Austria-Hungary, Russia backed Serbia, and soon France and Britain joined against Germany. This quickly escalated into a continent-wide, then global, conflict.

Timestamps:

0:14 -Stacked Firewood

1:39 -Introduction

2:43 -The Sick Man of Europe

3:47 -The Russian Empire

6:03 -Alliances

6:35 -Austro-Hungarian Empire

8:34 -Eastern European Instability

10:11 -June 28, 1914

11:04 -Mobilization

12:12 -Conclusion