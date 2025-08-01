Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWI on the Russian Front | Part 1 of 4, Origins of the War: Vials of Wrath

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    Part 1 of 4: The roots of the First World War grew in Balkan tensions, nationalism, imperial rivalry, regional conflicts, and a tangled system of alliances. These factors directly contributed to the outbreak of WWI and its rapid spread across Europe. This documentary sheds light on many of the causes of one of the most significant conflicts in modern history. The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914 by a Serbian nationalist served as the spark that ignited the European powder keg. Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, triggering alliances – Germany backed Austria-Hungary, Russia backed Serbia, and soon France and Britain joined against Germany. This quickly escalated into a continent-wide, then global, conflict.
    Timestamps:
    0:14 -Stacked Firewood
    1:39 -Introduction
    2:43 -The Sick Man of Europe
    3:47 -The Russian Empire
    6:03 -Alliances
    6:35 -Austro-Hungarian Empire
    8:34 -Eastern European Instability
    10:11 -June 28, 1914
    11:04 -Mobilization
    12:12 -Conclusion

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973068
    VIRIN: 250801-O-QT950-7435
    Filename: DOD_111217172
    Length: 00:14:15
    Location: US

    This work, WWI on the Russian Front | Part 1 of 4, Origins of the War: Vials of Wrath, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWI
    Eastern Europe
    First World War

