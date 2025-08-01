U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participate in Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 25, a large-scale readiness training event held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The exercise provides realistic, combat-focused training to enhance mission readiness, interoperability and joint operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Luisa E. Dugan)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 14:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|973066
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-HC742-5957
|Filename:
|DOD_111217084
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Warfighters in action: WAREX 25 at JB MDL, by A1C Luisa Dugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
