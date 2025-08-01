Lt. Gen. Thomas L. James, deputy commander, U.S. Space Command, spoke on space as a warfighting domain at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium, in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 7, 2025. The SMD Symposium is an educational, professional development and networking event to connect the space and missile defense community co-organized by the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; the National Defense Industrial Organization – Tennessee Valley; and the Army Air Defense Association. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 16:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|973065
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-WX009-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111217083
|Length:
|00:34:15
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Space as a Warfighting Domain: Lt. Gen. Thomas L. James, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
