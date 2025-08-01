Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space as a Warfighting Domain: Lt. Gen. Thomas L. James

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Zack Stine 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Lt. Gen. Thomas L. James, deputy commander, U.S. Space Command, spoke on space as a warfighting domain at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium, in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 7, 2025. The SMD Symposium is an educational, professional development and networking event to connect the space and missile defense community co-organized by the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; the National Defense Industrial Organization – Tennessee Valley; and the Army Air Defense Association. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 16:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 973065
    VIRIN: 250807-A-WX009-1011
    Filename: DOD_111217083
    Length: 00:34:15
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space as a Warfighting Domain: Lt. Gen. Thomas L. James, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

