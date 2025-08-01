Fireside Chat with USD R&E: Hon. Emil Michael with Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Dan Karbler

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hon. Emil Michael, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and Defense Department Chief Technology Officer, and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Dan Karbler, former commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, participated in a fireside chat on defense research and engineering at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium, in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 7, 2025. The SMD Symposium is an educational, professional development and networking event to connect the space and missile defense community co-organized by the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; the National Defense Industrial Organization – Tennessee Valley; and the Army Air Defense Association. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)