Hon. Emil Michael, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and Defense Department Chief Technology Officer, and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Dan Karbler, former commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, participated in a fireside chat on defense research and engineering at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium, in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 7, 2025. The SMD Symposium is an educational, professional development and networking event to connect the space and missile defense community co-organized by the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; the National Defense Industrial Organization – Tennessee Valley; and the Army Air Defense Association. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 16:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|973064
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-WX009-5583
|Filename:
|DOD_111217082
|Length:
|00:31:28
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fireside Chat with USD R&E: Hon. Emil Michael with Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Dan Karbler, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
