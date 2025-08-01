Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Deployment to Employment, Milestone for the Sentinel, Sleeker Skies

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, Air Mobility Command shows how to project and sustain combat power as part of the Department Level Exercise series, modernizing the nation's land based nuclear deterrent reaches a critical milestone, and drag reduction devices called Finlets undergo flight testing to enhance fuel efficiency.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973058
    VIRIN: 250807-F-EC880-4647
    Filename: DOD_111217036
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Deployment to Employment, Milestone for the Sentinel, Sleeker Skies, by A1C Phil Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV
    air force

