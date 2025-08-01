video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



77th Intelligence Wing Activation and Assumption of Command Ceremony was held July 24, 2025, at DIA Headquarters, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.



The event was hosted by DIA Director Lt. Gen. Jeffery A. Kruse, U.S. Air Force, and Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, USAF, commander of the Air Force District of Washington and the 320th Air Expeditionary Wing. Assuming command of the 77th Intelligence Wing is Col. Ryan L. O’Neal, USAF.