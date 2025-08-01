Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th Intelligence Wing Activation and Assumption of Command

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Roy Epstein 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    77th Intelligence Wing Activation and Assumption of Command Ceremony was held July 24, 2025, at DIA Headquarters, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.

    The event was hosted by DIA Director Lt. Gen. Jeffery A. Kruse, U.S. Air Force, and Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, USAF, commander of the Air Force District of Washington and the 320th Air Expeditionary Wing. Assuming command of the 77th Intelligence Wing is Col. Ryan L. O’Neal, USAF.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 973057
    VIRIN: 250801-O-JJ958-6919
    Filename: DOD_111217034
    Length: 00:39:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Assumption of Command Ceremony
    77th Intelligence Wing

