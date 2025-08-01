PR-003, Unresolved UAP Report, Africa 2023

In 2023, the United States Africa Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of four minutes and fifty-eight seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform.
The footage shows an apparent heat signature with characteristics consistent with those of a physical object. However, AARO cannot determine whether the observed signature originates from a physical source, either as a thermal emission or a thermal reflection, or other source, such as a heat differential in the environment or sensor display error. The available data is insufficient to evaluate the phenomenon’s performance characteristics.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973055
|VIRIN:
|230101-A-IR508-5018
|Filename:
|DOD_111217027
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
