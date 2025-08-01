U.S. Army Capt. Stephen Landrum, a team leader with the 640th sUAS Detachment, Delta Flight, describes how his drone team works alongside Czech emergency responders during flood response operations near Sisterdale, Texas, July 19, 2025. The combined teams used a high-low aerial strategy—pairing long-range Guard drones with Czech first-person-view drones—to scout dangerous terrain and improve safety for ground crews. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 13:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|973051
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-AW306-6179
|Filename:
|DOD_111216982
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Drone team lead explains joint aerial strategy during Texas flood response, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.