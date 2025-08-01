Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drone team lead explains joint aerial strategy during Texas flood response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Capt. Stephen Landrum, a team leader with the 640th sUAS Detachment, Delta Flight, describes how his drone team works alongside Czech emergency responders during flood response operations near Sisterdale, Texas, July 19, 2025. The combined teams used a high-low aerial strategy—pairing long-range Guard drones with Czech first-person-view drones—to scout dangerous terrain and improve safety for ground crews. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 973051
    VIRIN: 250719-A-AW306-6179
    Filename: DOD_111216982
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone team lead explains joint aerial strategy during Texas flood response, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    640th sUAS Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download