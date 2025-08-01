Agile Spirit 25 - Col. William Cox (A-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. William Cox, exercise co-director discusses Agile Spirit before the Agile Spirit closing ceremony at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 6, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)