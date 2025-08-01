Agile Spirit 25 - Col. William Cox (A-Roll)

U.S. Army Col. William Cox, exercise co-director discusses Agile Spirit before the Agile Spirit closing ceremony at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 6, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 14:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|973046
|VIRIN:
|250806-Z-VB701-8609
|Filename:
|DOD_111216900
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
