    Secretary of the Army Honorable Daniel P. Driscoll Visits Fort Stewart Following Active Shooter Incident

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Daniel P. Driscoll, meets with Soldiers, leaders and Family members addressing the bravery and efforts of Soldiers who intervened in the recent active shooter incident, during a visit at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2025. Driscoll commended Soldiers for their swift and courageous action during the incident, helping to end the threat and safeguard the lives of others. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973042
    VIRIN: 250807-A-VM913-1001
    Filename: DOD_111216859
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    SecArmy
    dogface soldier
    ROTM

