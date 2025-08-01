Army Secretary Visits Fort Stewart Following Active Shooter Incident

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of the Army, Hon. Daniel P. Driscoll, meets with Soldiers, leaders and Family members addressing the bravery and efforts of Soldiers who intervened in the recent active shooter incident, during a visit at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2025. Driscoll commended Soldiers for their swift and courageous action during the incident, helping to end the threat and safeguard the lives of others. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)