Secretary of the Army, Hon. Daniel P. Driscoll, meets with Soldiers, leaders and Family members addressing the bravery and efforts of Soldiers who intervened in the recent active shooter incident, during a visit at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2025. Driscoll commended Soldiers for their swift and courageous action during the incident, helping to end the threat and safeguard the lives of others. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973042
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-VM913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111216859
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Secretary Visits Fort Stewart Following Active Shooter Incident, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.