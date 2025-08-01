Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps 250 PSA (4 mins)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves and Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps public service announcement video highlighting the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday celebration, created in Arlington, VA, Aug. 7, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living 'Semper Fidelis' or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Juaquin Greaves and Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez)

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiomachine.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973036
    VIRIN: 250807-M-M0231-1001
    Filename: DOD_111216785
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Marine Corps 250 PSA (4 mins), by LCpl Juaquin Greaves and LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    recruit training
    amphibious operations
    MV-22 Osprey (USMC)
    Marines250
    Fleet Week 2025

