U.S. Marine Corps public service announcement video highlighting the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday celebration, created in Arlington, VA, Aug. 7, 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living 'Semper Fidelis' or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Juaquin Greaves and Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez)
The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiomachine.
This work, Marine Corps 250 PSA (4 mins), by LCpl Juaquin Greaves and LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
