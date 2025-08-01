U.S. Marine Corps students with the National Capital Regions Staff Sergeant Transition Symposium conduct a physical training event at Butler Stadium on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2025. The Fiscal Year 25 NCR Staff Sergeant Transition Symposium is a five-day dynamic professional military education course comprised of FY25 Staff Sergeant selectees from diverse Military Occupational Specialty backgrounds and commands, aiming to shape Marines into ethical, operationally grounded SNCOs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)
This work, NCR Staff Sergeant Transition Symposium B-Roll, by LCpl Hannah Kear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
