    Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations at Fort McCoy WI.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Iowa Army National Guard 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist with Alpha Company 248th Aviation Support Battalion conducts a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operation at Fort McCoy WI. The soldiers performed a hot refueling with Blackhawks from the 211th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), and Chinook aircraft with the 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment to ensure their aviation assets stay fueled and mission ready.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Fort McCoy
    FARP operations
    248th Aviation Support Battalion
    Iowa Army Naional Guard

