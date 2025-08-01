Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations at Fort McCoy WI.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iowa Army National Guard 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist with Alpha Company 248th Aviation Support Battalion conducts a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operation at Fort McCoy WI. The soldiers performed a hot refueling with Blackhawks from the 211th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), and Chinook aircraft with the 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment to ensure their aviation assets stay fueled and mission ready.

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)