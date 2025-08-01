Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart Senior Commander Briefs Media

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart, provide updates to the press at Fort Stewart, Ga., Aug. 7, 2025, following an active shooter incident on Aug. 6.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 10:51
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:21:20
    Location: US

