Fort Stewart Senior Commander Briefs Media

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart, provide updates to the press at Fort Stewart, Ga., Aug. 7, 2025, following an active shooter incident on Aug. 6.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 10:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:21:20
|Location:
|US
