Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025 concluding video

Video summarizing the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025, held in Washington, D.C., July, 4-6, 2025. MLAC 2025, hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, convenes senior Marine and naval infantry leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom and the United States to discuss shared security challenges and enhance regional cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Samuel Qin)
|08.07.2025
|08.07.2025 11:02
|Video Productions
|973024
|250807-M-PV411-1001
|DOD_111216529
|00:07:19
|WASHINGTON, US
|2
|2
