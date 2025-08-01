Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025 concluding video

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Video summarizing the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025, held in Washington, D.C., July, 4-6, 2025. MLAC 2025, hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, convenes senior Marine and naval infantry leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom and the United States to discuss shared security challenges and enhance regional cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Samuel Qin)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973024
    VIRIN: 250807-M-PV411-1001
    Filename: DOD_111216529
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025 concluding video, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    South American
    Partner & Allies
    MLAC2025
    MLAC25

