Soldiers with the 469th Combat Engineer Company Infantry and the 402nd Combat Engineer Company Infantry detonated a MICLIC (Mine Clearing Line Charge) at Fort McCoy WI. This MICLIC is a rocket-propelled charge designed to clear minefields, and it's the only approved MICLIC operation in the country this year.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|08.03.2025
|08.07.2025 10:12
|B-Roll
|973020
|250803-A-VQ984-1001
|DOD_111216434
|00:01:46
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|0
|0
