Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MICLIC (Mine Clearing Line Charge) at Fort McCoy WI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers with the 469th Combat Engineer Company Infantry and the 402nd Combat Engineer Company Infantry detonated a MICLIC (Mine Clearing Line Charge) at Fort McCoy WI. This MICLIC is a rocket-propelled charge designed to clear minefields, and it's the only approved MICLIC operation in the country this year.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973020
    VIRIN: 250803-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_111216434
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICLIC (Mine Clearing Line Charge) at Fort McCoy WI, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    MICLIC
    Army Resereve
    469th Combat Engineer Company Infantry
    402nd Combat Engineer Company Infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download