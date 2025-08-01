Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen respond to simulated explosion during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) respond to a simulated explosion during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 5, 2025. Security forces donned Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear when a simulated explosion at a fuel yard triggered simulated alarms and a firefighter response. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973015
    VIRIN: 250805-F-RX751-1001
    Filename: DOD_111216363
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen respond to simulated explosion during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MOPP
    Battle Creek Air National Guard
    NS252
    Northern Strike 25-2
    security forces
    Michigan Air National Guard

