U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) respond to a simulated explosion during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 5, 2025. Security forces donned Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear when a simulated explosion at a fuel yard triggered simulated alarms and a firefighter response. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973015
|VIRIN:
|250805-F-RX751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111216363
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen respond to simulated explosion during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
