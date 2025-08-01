Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecDef, ASDPA speak on Purple Heart Day

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell speak about Purple Heart Day at the Pentagon, Aug. 7, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 09:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973013
    VIRIN: 250806-F-XL929-4214
    Filename: DOD_111216324
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecDef, ASDPA speak on Purple Heart Day, by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Purple Heart Award
    Sean Parnell
    Purple Heart day
    ATSDPA
    SECDEF Hegseth
    purple heart

