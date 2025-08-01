Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Opening Press Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Ryan Donald, the United States Forces Korea Public Affairs Officer, and Republic of Korea Army Col. Sung Jun Lee, the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff Public Affairs Officer, host a press conference ahead of the kickoff of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at the ROK Ministry of Defense in Seoul, South Korea, August 7, 2025. The opening press conference was held to answer media questions about the details, extent, and effectiveness of the annual exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)