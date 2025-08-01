U.S. Army Col. Ryan Donald, the United States Forces Korea Public Affairs Officer, and Republic of Korea Army Col. Sung Jun Lee, the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff Public Affairs Officer, host a press conference ahead of the kickoff of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at the ROK Ministry of Defense in Seoul, South Korea, August 7, 2025. The opening press conference was held to answer media questions about the details, extent, and effectiveness of the annual exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 08:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Opening Press Conference, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
