Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Opening Press Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Army Col. Ryan Donald, the United States Forces Korea Public Affairs Officer, and Republic of Korea Army Col. Sung Jun Lee, the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff Public Affairs Officer, host a press conference ahead of the kickoff of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at the ROK Ministry of Defense in Seoul, South Korea, August 7, 2025. The opening press conference was held to answer media questions about the details, extent, and effectiveness of the annual exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 08:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973002
    VIRIN: 250807-A-YG297-1002
    Filename: DOD_111216267
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Opening Press Conference, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK-US Alliance
    Combined Forces Command
    United Nations Command
    United States Forces Korea
    South Korea
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download