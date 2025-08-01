Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mount Morris Dam Maintenance B-Roll

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of bulkhead maintenance done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, at the Mount Morris Dam, Mount Morris, New York, Aug. 6, 2025. The work is being done to prepare the dam for new bulkhead installation. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 08:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972999
    VIRIN: 250806-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111216262
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US

    b roll
    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

