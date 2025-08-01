B-roll of bulkhead maintenance done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, at the Mount Morris Dam, Mount Morris, New York, Aug. 6, 2025. The work is being done to prepare the dam for new bulkhead installation. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 08:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972999
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111216262
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mount Morris Dam Maintenance B-Roll, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.