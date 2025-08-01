Mount Morris Dam Maintenance B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





B-roll of bulkhead maintenance done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, at the Mount Morris Dam, Mount Morris, New York, Aug. 6, 2025. The work is being done to prepare the dam for new bulkhead installation. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)