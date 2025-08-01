Agile Spirit 25 officially concluded Aug. 6, 2025, following two weeks of multinational joint training across Georgia and Türkiye. The exercise brought together over 2,000 troops from nine nations in a full-spectrum display of interoperability, mobility, and tactical precision. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|08.06.2025
|08.07.2025 09:43
|Package
|972994
|250806-A-VB701-1226
|DOD_111216244
|00:03:24
|VAZIANI, GE
|0
|0
This work, Agile Spirit 25 - Conclusion (News Package), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
