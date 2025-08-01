Agile Spirit 25 - Conclusion (News Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Agile Spirit 25 officially concluded Aug. 6, 2025, following two weeks of multinational joint training across Georgia and Türkiye. The exercise brought together over 2,000 troops from nine nations in a full-spectrum display of interoperability, mobility, and tactical precision. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)