Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Spirit 25 - Conclusion (News Package)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    08.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Agile Spirit 25 officially concluded Aug. 6, 2025, following two weeks of multinational joint training across Georgia and Türkiye. The exercise brought together over 2,000 troops from nine nations in a full-spectrum display of interoperability, mobility, and tactical precision. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 09:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972994
    VIRIN: 250806-A-VB701-1226
    Filename: DOD_111216244
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: VAZIANI, GE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spirit 25 - Conclusion (News Package), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download