Agile Spirit 25 - Overall (Reel)

Personnel participating in Agile Sprit conduct training in Georgia from July 26 to Aug. 6, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton, Sgt. Alex Lopez, and Sgt. Thomas Norris)n
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 09:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972993
|VIRIN:
|250806-Z-VB701-7963
|Filename:
|DOD_111216239
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
