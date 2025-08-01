Agile Spirit 25 - Lt. Col. Jason Westmoreland (A-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972992" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Westmoreland, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses the final combined unit briefing for the command post exercise during Agile Spirit 25 at Krtsanisi Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2025. Westmoreland served as the Division Commander, overseeing the 2nd Multinational Brigade’s simulated operations alongside Georgian, U.S., and NATO partner staff. Agile Spirit 25 enhances regional interoperability, strengthens strategic partnerships and reinforces the U.S. commitment to collective defense through the 31-year State Partnership Program with the country of Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)