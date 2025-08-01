Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Spirit 25 - Lt. Col. Jason Westmoreland (A-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KRTSANISI, GEORGIA

    08.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Westmoreland, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses the final combined unit briefing for the command post exercise during Agile Spirit 25 at Krtsanisi Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2025. Westmoreland served as the Division Commander, overseeing the 2nd Multinational Brigade’s simulated operations alongside Georgian, U.S., and NATO partner staff. Agile Spirit 25 enhances regional interoperability, strengthens strategic partnerships and reinforces the U.S. commitment to collective defense through the 31-year State Partnership Program with the country of Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 09:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 972992
    VIRIN: 250804-A-VB701-6272
    Filename: DOD_111216215
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: KRTSANISI, GE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spirit 25 - Lt. Col. Jason Westmoreland (A-Roll), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download