Agile Spirit 25 - Lt. Col. Jason Westmoreland (A-Roll)

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Westmoreland, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses the final combined unit briefing for the command post exercise during Agile Spirit 25 at Krtsanisi Training Area, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2025. Westmoreland served as the Division Commander, overseeing the 2nd Multinational Brigade’s simulated operations alongside Georgian, U.S., and NATO partner staff. Agile Spirit 25 enhances regional interoperability, strengthens strategic partnerships and reinforces the U.S. commitment to collective defense through the 31-year State Partnership Program with the country of Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 09:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|972992
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-VB701-6272
|Filename:
|DOD_111216215
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|KRTSANISI, GE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
