157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills B-Roll

Airmen assigned to the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct field training during a week-long Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force exercise July 27 - Aug. 2, 2025, at the 201st Regional Training Site, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The training enhanced mission readiness by focusing on the multi-capable Airmen concept and reinforcing essential engineering skills to generate, recover, and sustain combat power at forward bases, contingency locations, and during emergency operations. Interviews: Tech. Sgt. Aaron Katz, NCO in charge of heavy equipment with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, Senior Airman Justin Zampa-Mills heavy equipment specialist with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, and Master Sgt. Gregory Lewis, the Prime BEEF manager with the 157th CES. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 08:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972989
|VIRIN:
|250801-Z-TW741-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111216186
|Length:
|00:11:51
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
