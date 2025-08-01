Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct field training during a week-long Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force exercise July 27 - Aug. 2, 2025, at the 201st Regional Training Site, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The training enhanced mission readiness by focusing on the multi-capable Airmen concept and reinforcing essential engineering skills to generate, recover, and sustain combat power at forward bases, contingency locations, and during emergency operations. Interviews: Tech. Sgt. Aaron Katz, NCO in charge of heavy equipment with the 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, Senior Airman Justin Zampa-Mills heavy equipment specialist with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, and Master Sgt. Gregory Lewis, the Prime BEEF manager with the 157th CES. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 08:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972989
    VIRIN: 250801-Z-TW741-3001
    Filename: DOD_111216186
    Length: 00:11:51
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Civil Engineers Hone Prime BEEF Skills B-Roll, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    CE
    Redhorse
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    201st Regional Training Site

