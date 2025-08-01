U.S. Army NATO hosts readiness event for senior officers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972983" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army NATO Senior Army Officers’ Training and Readiness Week kicked off July 29 with an Army Fitness Test at Miesau Army Depot in Germany. The purpose of the readiness week was to provide a venue for senior Army officers, brigade command teams and staff to meet, discuss, receive targeted briefs, and develop organizational cohesion. U.S. Army NATO includes about 725 U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets across 21 countries in Europe and at the NATO units in Norfolk, Va. U.S. Army NATO also includes another 75 U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Military Personnel Exchange Program and as students at schools of other nations. These 800 Soldiers are supported by a cadre of some 275 national support element Soldiers who conduct mission essential training to achieve and maintain rapid deployment readiness, improve interoperability with allies and partners and protect U.S. personnel and interests. (Video by Sgt. Albert Cartagena)