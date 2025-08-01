Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NATO hosts readiness event for senior officers

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    08.04.2025

    U.S. Army NATO

    The U.S. Army NATO Senior Army Officers’ Training and Readiness Week kicked off July 29 with an Army Fitness Test at Miesau Army Depot in Germany. The purpose of the readiness week was to provide a venue for senior Army officers, brigade command teams and staff to meet, discuss, receive targeted briefs, and develop organizational cohesion. U.S. Army NATO includes about 725 U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets across 21 countries in Europe and at the NATO units in Norfolk, Va. U.S. Army NATO also includes another 75 U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Military Personnel Exchange Program and as students at schools of other nations. These 800 Soldiers are supported by a cadre of some 275 national support element Soldiers who conduct mission essential training to achieve and maintain rapid deployment readiness, improve interoperability with allies and partners and protect U.S. personnel and interests. (Video by Sgt. Albert Cartagena)

    Location: SEMBACH, DE

