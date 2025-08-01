Your next mission starts here. The 173rd Airborne Brigade — the Army’s only forward-stationed Airborne brigade — is looking for motivated Soldiers of all ranks to join the fight.
Serve alongside NATO allies and partners. Train across continents. Lead in one of the Army’s most strategically engaged units.
For more information, contact Brigade S1 Capt. Claire E. Jones at claire.e.jones19.mil@army.mil or DSN 314-646-3024.
"Passage" by Roary (2:49) via MusicBed
(U.S. Army graphic by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 04:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972982
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-XY121-7220
|Filename:
|DOD_111216060
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warriors of Every Rank, Your Mission Begins Now. Join The Herd., by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.