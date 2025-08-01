Warriors of Every Rank, Your Mission Begins Now. Join The Herd.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Your next mission starts here. The 173rd Airborne Brigade — the Army’s only forward-stationed Airborne brigade — is looking for motivated Soldiers of all ranks to join the fight.



Serve alongside NATO allies and partners. Train across continents. Lead in one of the Army’s most strategically engaged units.



For more information, contact Brigade S1 Capt. Claire E. Jones at claire.e.jones19.mil@army.mil or DSN 314-646-3024.



"Passage" by Roary (2:49) via MusicBed



(U.S. Army graphic by Capt. Jennifer French)