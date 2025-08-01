Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warriors of Every Rank, Your Mission Begins Now. Join The Herd.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.05.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Your next mission starts here. The 173rd Airborne Brigade — the Army’s only forward-stationed Airborne brigade — is looking for motivated Soldiers of all ranks to join the fight.

    Serve alongside NATO allies and partners. Train across continents. Lead in one of the Army’s most strategically engaged units.

    For more information, contact Brigade S1 Capt. Claire E. Jones at claire.e.jones19.mil@army.mil or DSN 314-646-3024.

    "Passage" by Roary (2:49) via MusicBed

    (U.S. Army graphic by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Recruiting
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR AF

