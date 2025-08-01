Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79TH TSC Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    The 311th ESC Command Team shares their appreciation for an incredible weekend with the 79th TSC—from the Town Hall with USARC leadership to the Change of Command Ceremony, where Maj. Gen. Dianne M. Del Rosso passed the torch to Maj. Gen. Todd L. Erskine. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe)

    Location: US

