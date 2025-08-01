79TH TSC Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 311th ESC Command Team shares their appreciation for an incredible weekend with the 79th TSC—from the Town Hall with USARC leadership to the Change of Command Ceremony, where Maj. Gen. Dianne M. Del Rosso passed the torch to Maj. Gen. Todd L. Erskine. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe)