Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M17 range day with 6th Ordnance Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    M17 range day with 6th Ordnance Battalion. Another step toward fight-tonight readiness

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 02:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972976
    VIRIN: 250725-A-TI445-7363
    Filename: DOD_111215946
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M17 range day with 6th Ordnance Battalion, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download