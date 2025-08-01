Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation w/ Interviews

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2025

    Video by Richard Kim and Jeff Nagan

    USAG Humphreys

    B-Roll of U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron working together with U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to install an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft display on a traffic circle at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. Video includes interviews: (00:06:55) U.S. Army Force Master Sgt. Michael C. Alstrin, crash recovery section chief, 51st Maintenance Squadron, Osan Air Base; (00:09:05) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph A. Flood, maintenance project lead, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron, Osan Air Base; (00:11:52) U.S. Army Capt. Kevin N. Pham, operations officer, Directorate of Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. (Official U.S. Army video captured by Jeff M. Nagan/edited by Richard C. Kim, Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation w/ Interviews, by Richard Kim and Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

