Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard 235th Birthday Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    USO Yokota hosted a celebration for the United States Coast Guard's 235th birthday on Friday, August 1st, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 01:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972972
    VIRIN: 250801-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111215891
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard 235th Birthday Celebration, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Services Organization (USO)
    Coast Guard
    birthday
    Yokota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download