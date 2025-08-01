Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    819th Red Horse Squadron at Yokota Air Base

    JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members from the 819th Red Horse Squadron arrived at Yokota Air Base to provide an apron expansion, increasing the capacity of aircraft Yokota Air Base can have on it's flight line.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 01:53
    Location: JP

    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    819TH RED HORSE SQUADRON
    construction
    Yokota Air Base

