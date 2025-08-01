Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Apsan Camp

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    Last month, on July 30th, Soldiers from USAG Daegu, HHC, and local students wrapped up the four‑week Global Apsan English Camp at Camp Walker.

    The closing event celebrated weeks of learning, teamwork, and cultural exchange.
    From classroom activities to outdoor fun, the camp built lasting friendships.
    Soldiers and students walked away with memories to last a lifetime.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 02:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972965
    VIRIN: 250730-O-PQ498-5886
    Filename: DOD_111215873
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Apsan Camp, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

