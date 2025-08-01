Global Apsan Camp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Last month, on July 30th, Soldiers from USAG Daegu, HHC, and local students wrapped up the four‑week Global Apsan English Camp at Camp Walker.



The closing event celebrated weeks of learning, teamwork, and cultural exchange.

From classroom activities to outdoor fun, the camp built lasting friendships.

Soldiers and students walked away with memories to last a lifetime.