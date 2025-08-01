Global Apsan Camp

Last month, on July 30th, Soldiers from USAG Daegu, HHC, and local students wrapped up the four‑week Global Apsan English Camp at Camp Walker.
The closing event celebrated weeks of learning, teamwork, and cultural exchange.
From classroom activities to outdoor fun, the camp built lasting friendships.
Soldiers and students walked away with memories to last a lifetime.
|07.29.2025
|08.07.2025 02:28
|Video Productions
|DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
