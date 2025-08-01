2d TSB Soldiers unleash firepower during weapons qualifications

Facebook/Instagram reel/video compilation of Soldiers from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, conducting a weapons training and qualifications event July 23, 2025, at McCully Barracks, Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany. The Soldiers participated in the training event to fulfill of annual readiness requirements. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.fesliyanstudios.com)
