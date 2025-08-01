Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB Soldiers unleash firepower during weapons qualifications

    INGELHEIM AM RHEIN, GERMANY

    07.23.2025

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Facebook/Instagram reel/video compilation of Soldiers from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, conducting a weapons training and qualifications event July 23, 2025, at McCully Barracks, Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany. The Soldiers participated in the training event to fulfill of annual readiness requirements. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.fesliyanstudios.com)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 23:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972959
    VIRIN: 250729-A-FX425-3001
    Filename: DOD_111215779
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: INGELHEIM AM RHEIN, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Soldiers unleash firepower during weapons qualifications, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    weapons training
    readiness
    2SIGBDE
    USAREUR AF

