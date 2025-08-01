MLAC 2025: Allies and partners visit MCB Quantico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Allies and partners attending the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference visited the Marine Corps University, the Basic School and the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Va. Aug. 6, 2025.The 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, convenes senior Marine and naval infantry leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Republic of Korea, United Kingdom and the United States to discuss shared security challenges and enhance regional cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)