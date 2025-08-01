Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve integrates into multi-service, multi-agency Ultimate Caduceus 2025

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Roughly 50 Army Reserve Soldiers, both organic and cross-level augmentees, of the San Diego, Calif. based 7452nd Medical Operational Readiness Unit and the Elkhorn, Neb. based 7246th Medical Support Unit took part in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., from July 23 through Aug. 3. UC25 is the latest iteration of U.S. Transportation Command-led annual patient movement and aeromedical evacuation training exercise in tandem with the U.S. Air Force and interagency partners to assess and augment readiness and interoperability throughout the U.S. Total Force. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Far over the Top
    Artist: Christoffer Moe Ditlevsen

    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)
    Travis Air Force Base (AFB)
    UC25
    Ultimate Caduceus 2025

