Army Reserve integrates into multi-service, multi-agency Ultimate Caduceus 2025

Roughly 50 Army Reserve Soldiers, both organic and cross-level augmentees, of the San Diego, Calif. based 7452nd Medical Operational Readiness Unit and the Elkhorn, Neb. based 7246th Medical Support Unit took part in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., from July 23 through Aug. 3. UC25 is the latest iteration of U.S. Transportation Command-led annual patient movement and aeromedical evacuation training exercise in tandem with the U.S. Air Force and interagency partners to assess and augment readiness and interoperability throughout the U.S. Total Force. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Far over the Top

Artist: Christoffer Moe Ditlevsen