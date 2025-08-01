Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Air National Guard Maintainers Secure Airpower During REFORPAC Exercise

    GUAM

    07.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 113th Maintenance Group, D.C. Air National Guard, perform a series of maintenance checks and weather preparatory actions for F-16 Fighting Falcons as part of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, July 23, 2025, on Guam. The REFORPAC exercise is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, deterrent force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    INDOPACOM
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    REFORAC25
    Resolute Force Pacific 2025

