D.C. Air National Guard Maintainers Secure Airpower During REFORPAC Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 113th Maintenance Group, D.C. Air National Guard, perform a series of maintenance checks and weather preparatory actions for F-16 Fighting Falcons as part of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, July 23, 2025, on Guam. The REFORPAC exercise is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, deterrent force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)