CMCS Samuelson of NMCB 4 Reenlists Underwater

Construction Mechanic Senior Chief Timothy Samuelson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, reenlists in the US Navy while diving in waters of the coast of Okinawa, Japan, on August 03, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn and Construction Electrician Chief Carolyn Blake)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 21:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972955
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-BR551-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111215718
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
