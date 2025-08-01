Coast Guard, Partner Agencies, good Samaritans respond to boat fire near Ala Wai Harbor, Honolulu

Crews from Coast Guard Station Honolulu and Honolulu Fire Department respond to a boat fire, August 6, 2025. A good Samaritan vessel extracted six people from the burning boat before the Coast Guard and Fire Department crews extinguished the fire. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy)
