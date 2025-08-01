Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Partner Agencies, good Samaritans respond to boat fire near Ala Wai Harbor, Honolulu

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    Crews from Coast Guard Station Honolulu and Honolulu Fire Department respond to a boat fire, August 6, 2025. A good Samaritan vessel extracted six people from the burning boat before the Coast Guard and Fire Department crews extinguished the fire. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy)

    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    boat fire
    Coast Guard Station Honolulu
    Hawaii
    USCG

