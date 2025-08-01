Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th TSC CGSC Major Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army majors with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command share their experiences serving in Hawaii on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 21, 2025. Majors who have completed the United States Army Command and General Staff College are encouraged to consider the 8th TSC upon completion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 20:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972950
    VIRIN: 250721-A-JL197-9699
    Filename: DOD_111215696
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th TSC CGSC Major Video, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download