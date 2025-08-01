8th TSC CGSC Major Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972950" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army majors with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command share their experiences serving in Hawaii on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 21, 2025. Majors who have completed the United States Army Command and General Staff College are encouraged to consider the 8th TSC upon completion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis)