    Commanders Conference Video 2025

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Video showing logistics and sustainment in the Indo-Pacific from WWII - 2025. Video produced at Fort Shafter, Aug. 07, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 20:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972949
    VIRIN: 250806-A-PR546-6356
    Filename: DOD_111215687
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanders Conference Video 2025, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea War
    Veitnam
    Sustainment
    WWII

