Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Conducts JaiaBot Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force and retired Staff Sgt. Joshua Mickles, a vice president of Jaia Robotics, conduct training with JaiaBot unmanned vehicles at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. These types of unmanned systems enable the 15th MEU to autonomously gather and share high-resolution environmental data in coastal and littoral zones to support reconnaissance, operational planning, and mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972945
    VIRIN: 250805-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111215619
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Conducts JaiaBot Training, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JaiaBot
    training
    Recon
    15th MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download