U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force and retired Staff Sgt. Joshua Mickles, a vice president of Jaia Robotics, conduct training with JaiaBot unmanned vehicles at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. These types of unmanned systems enable the 15th MEU to autonomously gather and share high-resolution environmental data in coastal and littoral zones to support reconnaissance, operational planning, and mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972945
|VIRIN:
|250805-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111215619
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 15th MEU Conducts JaiaBot Training, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.