15th MEU Conducts JaiaBot Training

U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force and retired Staff Sgt. Joshua Mickles, a vice president of Jaia Robotics, conduct training with JaiaBot unmanned vehicles at Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5, 2025. These types of unmanned systems enable the 15th MEU to autonomously gather and share high-resolution environmental data in coastal and littoral zones to support reconnaissance, operational planning, and mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)