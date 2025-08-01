Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) B-Roll

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Guardians and joint personnel monitor workstations in the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The center operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week; continuously coordinating, planning, integrating, synchronizing and executing space operations; providing tailored space effects on demand to support combatant commanders; and accomplishing national security objectives. (Composited images are used over the monitors for operational security.)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

