Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) B-Roll

U.S. Space Force Guardians and joint personnel monitor workstations in the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The center operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week; continuously coordinating, planning, integrating, synchronizing and executing space operations; providing tailored space effects on demand to support combatant commanders; and accomplishing national security objectives. (Composited images are used over the monitors for operational security.)
|04.25.2025
|08.06.2025 18:47
|B-Roll
|00:04:57
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
