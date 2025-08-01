Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Diamond Head Lighthouse: B-Roll

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    Pictured is Diamond Head Lighthouse, a Coast Guard facility located on the island of Oahu, taken August 5, 2025. Originally erected in 1899, the lighthouse grounds now serve as the residence for the commander of Coast Guard Oceania District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972933
    VIRIN: 250806-G-BQ071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111215289
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: HAWAII, US

    aids to navigation
    lighthouse
    Hawaii
    USCG

