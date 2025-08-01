Coast Guard Diamond Head Lighthouse: B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pictured is Diamond Head Lighthouse, a Coast Guard facility located on the island of Oahu, taken August 5, 2025. Originally erected in 1899, the lighthouse grounds now serve as the residence for the commander of Coast Guard Oceania District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)