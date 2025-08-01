Coast Guard Diamond Head Lighthouse: B-Roll

Pictured is Diamond Head Lighthouse, a Coast Guard facility located on the island of Oahu, taken August 5, 2025. Originally erected in 1899, the lighthouse grounds now serve as the residence for the commander of Coast Guard Oceania District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972933
|VIRIN:
|250806-G-BQ071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111215289
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.